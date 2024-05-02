Cardinals Veteran, Matt Carpenter, to Rehab at ONEOK Field

May 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - Major league veteran Matt Carpenter is expected to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Springfield Cardinals today. Carpenter will join Springfield for the remainder of its series in Tulsa and is expected to be in action against the Drillers at ONEOK Field for the four games that will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The three-time major league all-star has played 14 seasons in the big leagues, mostly with the Cardinals. He led the National League with 199 hits in 2013 and finished fourth in the voting for the National League MVP Award. He has twice led the NL in doubles.

Carpenter joined the New York Yankees in 2022 and hit .305 in his only season in the American League.

Last year, he hit .176 in 76 games with the San Diego Padres before returning to St. Louis after signing a free agent contract this winter.

Carpenter has 1,228 career hits in the majors and 175 home runs.

Tickets for all four games remaining in the series between the Drillers and the Cardinals are currently on sale at TulsaDrillers.com.

The game tonight and the ones on Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:00 p.m. The series finale on Sunday afternoon will start at 1:00 p.m.

