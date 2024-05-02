Riders Pull Away Late

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks received a strong start by Tyler Guilfoil, but their offensive struggles continued as Frisco recorded a 5-1 victory Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Guilfoil turned in his best Double-A performance, holding the RoughRiders to one hit and three walks over five innings. The lone blemish came on a lead-off home run by Keyber Rodriguez in the second.

Corpus Christi evened the score in the third as Kenedy Corona reached via a two-out infield single. A wild pitch placed Corona at second and he scored when Jordan Brewer lined an RBI double into left-center.

Upon Guilfoil's exit, Drew Strotman blanked Frisco in the sixth and seventh before the visitors plated three in the eighth against Carlos Betancourt.

Kasey Ford was charged with an unearned run over 1 1/3 innings of work.

J.C. Correa doubled twice among the five Hooks hits, with Kenedy Corona reaching base three times via two free passes and a single.

