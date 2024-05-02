Thursday's Game in Arkansas Rained out

May 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Thursday night's game between the San Antonio Missions and Arkansas Travelers has been officially postponed. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, May 3rd.

Game one of the doubleheader will take place at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin shortly after the conclusion of game one.

The Missions were victorious in game two of the series on Wednesday night with a 4-0 shutout win. Arkansas took game one of the series on Tuesday with a 5-3 win.

