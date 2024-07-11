Jaw Dropping: Las Vegas Lights FC's Khori Bennett Is the USL Championship Player of the Month

July 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship today announced Las Vegas Lights FC forward Khori Bennett had been voted the league's Player of the Month for June as the 26-year-old forward recorded six goals and one assist to lead the side to an undefeated month as it continued its pursuit of a first postseason berth in club history.

