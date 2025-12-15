Javonte Cooke Scored SEASON-HIGH 36 PTS in Win over Kings!
Published on December 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix YouTube Video
Check out the Rip City Remix Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 15, 2025
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Pajama Night on December 27 to Wrap up 2025 Season of Giving Initiatives - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Hustle Hang on to Defeat Magic - Memphis Hustle
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with San Diego Clippers - Austin Spurs
- Clippers Complete Comeback to Defeat the Santa Cruz Warriors - San Diego Clippers
- Santa Cruz Drops Final Tip-Off Tournament Match 122-112 to San Diego - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rip City Remix Stories
- Remix Orbit the Stars in 133-122 Home Victory
- Remix Fall in Two Games at Home
- Remix Earn Franchise Scoring Record in Home Opener against Clippers
- Rip City Remix Begin 2025-26 Home Schedule with Home Opener on December 2 at Chiles Center
- Rip City Remix Acquire Local Guard Cameron Parker