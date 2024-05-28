Jared Staal Named Head Coach of ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates
May 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Checkers assistant coach Jared Staal is departing for the ECHL, having been named the head coach of the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
After spending five of his seven pro seasons as a player with the Checkers, Staal joined Geordie Kinnear's coaching staff in 2022 and spent each of the last two seasons as an assistant coach in Charlotte.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2024
- Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Forward Zach Sanford - Rockford IceHogs
- Jared Staal Named Head Coach of ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates - Charlotte Checkers
- Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Martin Misiak on Three-Year Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- CV Firebirds vs. Milwaukee Admirals Western Conference Finals Preview - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Belleville Senators and Quinte Conservation to Celebrate 2024 "Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree Campaign" - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.