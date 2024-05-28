Jared Staal Named Head Coach of ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates

Checkers assistant coach Jared Staal is departing for the ECHL, having been named the head coach of the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

After spending five of his seven pro seasons as a player with the Checkers, Staal joined Geordie Kinnear's coaching staff in 2022 and spent each of the last two seasons as an assistant coach in Charlotte.

