Roadrunners to Play at Least 30 Games in Tucson

May 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that the team will play a minimum of 30 games in the Tucson Arena in downtown Tucson during the 2024-25 season and will remain in Tucson as the home market for the American Hockey League club for the foreseeable future. The decision comes on the heels of a 9-0 unanimous vote today during Rio Nuevo District's board meeting to keep the team playing in the Old Pueblo.

"The Roadrunners staying here is a win for the region and great news for Arizona hockey," said Fletcher McCusker, Chairman, Rio Nuevo District. "Tucson is to Phoenix as Austin is to Dallas, a professional sports super region. We want Tucson to be the AHL piece of that kind of partnership."

"We would like to thank the Rio Nuevo District Board of Directors for their tremendous support that enables the Roadrunners to maintain a strong presence in Tucson and throughout Arizona," said Alex Meruelo Jr. "This is an important step in our continued commitment to a bright future of hockey in Arizona."

The Roadrunners will enter their ninth season of play in Tucson this fall, and over the past several weeks have been in discussion with the City of Tucson and the Rio Nuevo District to find a solution to keep the team in Tucson. The Roadrunners will continue to play at least 30 home games at Tucson Arena located in the Tucson Convention Center.

"We are thrilled to know that the Roadrunners will continue to play in front of our loyal Tucson fans for the foreseeable future," said Tucson Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "We look forward to an exciting 2024-25 season where we build on last year's success with the support of the best fans in the AHL." The 72-game AHL regular season schedule will be released in July. For additional details and updated information, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or follow the team on X (formerly Twitter) at @RoadrunnersAHL and on Instagram at @roadrunnersahl.

