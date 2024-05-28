CV Firebirds vs. Milwaukee Admirals Western Conference Finals Preview

May 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Riding a six-game playoff win streak, the Firebirds are back in the Western Conference Finals for the second time in as many years of the team's existence. The accomplishment earned the 'Birds the distinction of being the first AHL team to make the league's final four in their first two years of play since the Houston Aeros in 2002 and '03.

In CV's flight path for a repeat appearance in the Calder Cup Championship Finals is a foe familiar: The Milwaukee Admirals.

Though the two squads have yet to meet this season, the Western showdown proves, of course, a rematch of last season's conference championship series, won by the 'Birds in six games. Per last year, this Western Conference Finals repeat plays as a best-of-seven showdown with a 2-3-2, home-away-home format; the series schedule is as follows (*as necessary):

Wednesday, May 29, Milwaukee at CV (7:00 p.m. Pacific)

Friday, May 31, Milwaukee at CV (7:00 p.m. Pac)

Tuesday, June 4, CV at Milwaukee (5:00 p.m. Pac)

Thursday, June 6, CV at Milwaukee (5:00 p.m. Pac)

Saturday, June 8, CV at Milwaukee* (4:00 p.m. Pac)

Monday, June 10 Milwaukee at CV* (7:00 p.m. Pacific)

Wednesday, June 12, Milwaukee at CV* (7:00 p.m. Pacific)

The Admirals (47-22-2-1), regular season champs of the Central Division, earned a first-round bye and ascend to the Conference Finals after surviving a best-of-five second round series with Texas, followed by further staving of elimination via their Game 5 win over Grand Rapids on Sunday, May 26.

While Milwaukee has lasted, the 'Birds have rested. Following an 11-day non-game stretch segueing from the close of the regular season into CV's Round 2 victory over Calgary, the Firebirds' fast, 3-0 dispatch over Ontario earned CV a nine-day stretch of non-game action.

Inverse to the inaugural year's postseason marathon of 26 games - including the maxed-out 13 games in the playoffs' first three rounds - this version of the 'Birds has played a mere seven postseason games heading into the Western Finals, translating to the conference title opener slated as CV's eighth game in a 38-day calendar stretch.

From 19 to . . . Normal

The Admirals made national headlines at the onset of the year by winning 19 consecutive games to start the 2024 calendar. The run accounts for the second-longest winning streak in the history of the AHL.

Since the close of the streak on February 25, however, the Admirals have been demoted a few ranks.

Including loses six of their next seven following the streak's conclusion, Milwaukee authored a mere 11-12-1-1 record the rest of way after the miraculous run ended. Postseason outcomes considered, that puts the Admirals at a mere 17-16-1-1 mark across their last 35 games.

Familiar Faces

Comparing Milwaukee's active roster sported versus CV in last season's West Finals with the active roster the Admirals put forth against Grand Rapids in this year's Central Division Finals, a personnel crossover proves noteworthy.

Translation: The Firebirds will see some familiar faces in the rematch.

All told, 10 of the same Admirals appeared across the two different season series, respectively, a mark which doesn't include the return of Karl Taylor, head coach of Milwaukee.

Per the Firebirds' own repeat success this year, continuity led to impressive metrics for the Admirals, as Milwaukee finished the regular season charting second in the West in both scoring (238 goals) and goals allowed (193); both stats served as runner-up status to CV's respective conference-leading marks in both categories.

Per the former tally, the Admirals accomplished as much despite having nary a player chart in the AHL's top 32 scorers.

Most formidable of the Milwaukee returnees is top pointer Egor Afanasyev, who may well be the most talented scorer in the AHL. In his third season with the Admirals, Afanasyev authored career-highs in both goals and assists (27 apiece), totaling 54 points in 56 games. Come the postseason, the 23-year-old Russian has added nine more points in 10 games, including a hat trick in the Admirals' Game 4 overtime win over Grand Rapids. And, harkening back to '23, in the five games against the 'Birds in last season's playoff, Afanasyev totaled five points in the six game series, including goals in three different contests.

Further familiar faces of note also includes Finnish forward Joakim Kemell, who tallied a trio of goals in the six playoff games against CV last year, and right winger Phil Tomasino, who accounted for five points in last season's Western Finals.

A savvy cache of Ads' defenders are all back for the rematch including Mark Del Gaizo, Kevin Gravel, Spencer Stastney, Roland McKeown, Adam Wilsby and Jordan Gross.

Among the newcomers, red-hot frontliner Zach L'Heureux comes off stellar rookie campaign which resulted in 48 points (19 goals and 29 assists) in 66 games. Come the postseason, the 21-year-old has shown no slow, tallying a Calder Cup Playoff-leading eight goals and 13 points.

On the frontline, center Cal O'Reilly returned to the Ads this season for his second Milwaukee stint and just played his 100th Calder Cup Playoff game; all told, the 37-year-old has 64 career points in the AHL's postseason.

Between the pipes, netminder Yaroslav Askarov started the opening two games of the conference championship versus the 'Birds last year . . . and did not fare well. After allowing eight goals and taking two losses, the Admirals opted for Devin Cooley the rest of the way.

This season, Askarov rebounded nicely after his CV beat-down, ultimately going 30-13-1 (second-most wins in the league) with a 2.39 Goals Against Average (5th in the AHL). Playing in a timeshare with well-traveled veteran (and 2016-17 Aldege Bastien award-winner as the AHL's top goalie) netminder Troy Grosenick, Askarov has gone 2-3 with a bulky 3.23 GAA in this year's playoffs before ultimately leaving the ice with injury late in Milwaukee's stunner 4-2 Game 4 loss to Grand Rapids.

After Askarov didn't play (nor dress) in Game 5 against the Griffins, it's feasible to believe that Grosenick will be in the Admirals' net for the opener versus the 'Birds; for his part, the 34-year-old Wisconsin-native went 17-8-2-2 this season before charting a solid 4-1 mark in the playoffs, highlighted by his 30-save shutout over the Griffins in the series' deciding Game 5.

Analysis and Prediction

With an enhanced commitment to backchecking, a graduated form of defensive physicality and ample playoff proof-of-purchase from goalkeeper Chris Driedger (6-1, 2.39 GAA, .921 Save Percentage in playoffs), the Firebirds have fast erased any lingering postseason question marks heading into these Western Conference Finals.

Of even further fear for foes: Sure, CV may not have any players charting in the top-20 in Calder Cup Playoffs' scoring, but such a metric matters not when considering that, through a mere seven playoff games, the Firebirds have received goals from a dozen different players and have received point contributions from an astounding 19 different skaters. Of added note is that the 'Birds have received goals from their fourth line in five of the seven games.

Depth proves a dagger come this stage of the season, and there's no team in the league which can boast the 'Birds' diversity of scoring threats throughout the roster; truly, it's not even close. That Milwaukee sports a modest Power Play unit (21st in the AHL this season at 17.8%) and very average Penalty Kill crew (80.9% in the regular season; 77.5% in the playoffs) would only seem to additionally indicate the Firebirds' opportunity to dictate offense in this series.

With the CV wings working on all cylinders at the most important stage of the season, Milwaukee's impressive 19-game run from months of yore now looks deep in the rear view.

Save for an initial playoff egg lain in the postseason opener against Calgary, the 'Birds are in all-go mode and appear wholly rested, totally driven, amply motivated and fully focused on a return to the final series of the AHL season.

