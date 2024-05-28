Belleville Senators and Quinte Conservation to Celebrate 2024 "Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree Campaign"

May 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Quinte Conservation are getting set to plant another 250 trees in Belleville's Riverside Park later this month.

The B-Sens are donating the trees through the Club's 2024 "Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree" program, which sees the Senators donate and plant a new tree, for every hockey stick broken by a Sens player throughout the season. Over 72 games in 2023-24, Belleville players snapped close to 250 twigs.

The Club's tree donation is being included as part of a broader Quinte Conservation tree planting initiative, which will see close to 3,000 trees and shrubs planted along the Riverside Park shoreline. That project is in cooperation as well with Molson Coors, Domtar, and Watersheds Canada.

"Environmental stewardship and community support are two pillars of our organization, so to be able to check both of those boxes and help to increase the number of trees and plant life in Riverside Park again, is extremely exciting", said Belleville Sens and Ottawa Senators COO Erin Crowe. "We're so thankful to Quinte Conservation for their support of our Club and the work they do in protecting our local ecosystems, and we are looking forward to continuing this partnership in seasons to come."

"Celebrating another successful collaboration with The Belleville Senators with the planting of native trees is exciting," said Quinte Conservation CAO Brad McNevin. "Beyond the scoreboard, this partnership exemplifies the power of community collaboration in restoring our local green spaces and protecting our waterways. Together, we've cultivated a deeper sense of stewardship for our local ecosystems".

The Senators and Quinte Conservation will be holding a planting event at Riverside Park on Friday, May 31, 2024, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Staff from the Senators, Quinte Conservation, and representatives from Belleville City Council will all be on hand to mark the occasion.

Anyone looking to volunteer to take part in the tree planting can fill out the form here. Volunteers can meet on the lawn, just north of the parking lot on the Cannifton Road side of Riverside Park, across from CAA Arena. Anyone participating should pack the following items if they're able, and depending on how long they'll be taking part:

A personal supply of water & food

Closed-toed shoes (MANDATORY)

Hat

Sunscreen & bug spray

Gloves

Shovels & Hand Spades

Details on group tickets, 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.