Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Forward Zach Sanford

May 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHICAGO, Ill.- The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Zach Sanford on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

Sanford, 29, tabbed six points (3G, 3A) in 13 regular season games with Rockford during the 2023-24 campaign, and he shared first on the club with two goals and tied for second with four points in four games during the Calder Cup Playoffs. The forward saw 18 games with the Blackhawks as well and recorded four assists. Prior to being claimed off waivers by Chicago on Jan. 6, he registered two assists in 11 games with the Arizona Coyotes and four points (1G, 3A) in 16 contests with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

With Rockford, Sanford also netted two shootout goals to propel the IceHogs to wins on Mar. 27 against the Chicago Wolves (5-4) and Apr. 2 against the Milwaukee Admirals (2-1). His most productive night of the season came on Mar. 30 against the Wolves when he tabbed two goals and an assist in a 6-0 win. Two of his three goals with the IceHogs during the regular season came shorthanded.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound forward has appeared in 334 career regular-season NHL games split between the Washington Capitals (2016-17), St. Louis Blues (2017-21), Ottawa Senators (2021-22), Winnipeg Jets (2022), Nashville Predators (2022-23), Coyotes (2023-24) and Blackhawks (2024), totaling 104 points (49G, 55A). He has also notched eight points (2G, 6A) in 25 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with St. Louis. With the Blues during the 2019 postseason, Sanford tallied four points (1G, 3A) in eight games to help St. Louis to a Stanley Cup.

The native of Salem, Massachusetts was originally drafted by Washington in the second round (61st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

