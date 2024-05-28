Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Martin Misiak on Three-Year Contract
May 28, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Martin Misiak (MEE-shyack) on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.
Misiak, 19, skated in 60 regular-season games with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2023-24 campaign, finishing fourth on the team with 23 goals and sixth with 47 points. He also appeared in four OHL postseason games with the Otters, chipping in two points (1G, 1A). Additionally, Misiak suited up in one game with the Rockford IceHogs, making his professional debut on April 21 against the Chicago Wolves.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward has represented Slovakia at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2022, 2023 & 2024), totaling four assists in 11 games. In addition, Misiak helped his country to a gold medal at the 2022 U18 World Championships Division 1 tournament, posting five points (1G, 4A) in five games.
Misiak was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (55 th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
