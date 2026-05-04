"JANSEN WILSON WITH a HEAT-SEEKING MISSILE!!!"
Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Connor Rutz scored a second-half winner as Detroit City FC took a 2-1 victory against Louisville City FC at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night after the sides had exchanged goals in the first half.
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