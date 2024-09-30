Jamie Langenbrunner to be Honoured with Banner Raising Ceremony at October 24 Petes Game

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes announced today that on Thursday, October 24, 2024, two-time Stanley Cup Champion and Petes alumnus Jamie Langenbrunner will be honoured with a pre-game banner raising ceremony at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC) before the Petes host the Kingston Frontenacs.

"We're very excited to be able to honour Jamie by placing his name in the rafters of the PMC," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Jamie has had a very decorated career and we are very proud to be able to call him an alumnus. His name will fit very well alongside the other nine alumni that have been recognized by the Petes."

Langenbrunner, from Cloquet, MN, played two seasons for the Petes from 1993-1995 after being selected by the team in the 1993 OHL Priority Selection. Before joining the Petes, he was drafted to the Dallas Stars out of Cloquet High (Minnesota High School) in the second round, 35th overall, of the 1993 NHL Entry Draft. In his two years with Peterborough, Langenbrunner scored 75 goals and added 115 assists for 190 points in just 127 games, adding another 32 points in 18 playoff games.

"When Mike approached me in Plymouth about being honoured, I was very taken back by it," commented Langenbrunner. "I know the history of the Petes and all the great players that have played in Peterborough. I feel very grateful, privileged, and honoured to be recognized and I am excited to see some old faces, billets, and teammates at the PMC."

After his time in Peterborough, Langenbrunner went on to play 18 seasons in the NHL between the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and St. Louis Blues. He won two Stanley Cups in his career, one with the Stars in 1999, and one with the Devils in 2003. Overall, he played in 1109 NHL games over his 18 years, picking up 663 points, while also serving as Captain of the Devils from 2007-2011.

Nine other Petes alumni have been recognized with banners hanging at the PMC, including Bob Gainey, Chris Pronger, Dick Todd, Larry Murphy, Mickey Redmond, Roger Neilson, Scotty Bowman, Steve Yzerman, and Colin Campbell. Langenbrunner will become the 10th on October 24.

Langenbrunner has represented the United States at multiple levels over his career, most notably winning a Silver Medal in the 2010 Olympic Games while serving as team Captain. In 2023, he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Langenbrunner retired from hockey in 2014, later joining the Boston Bruins staff in 2016. He now serves as the Bruins Assistant General Manager, a role he has been in since 2022.

Along with Langenbrunner, several dignitaries will be on hand as part of the pre-game ceremony, including other Petes and NHL legends. The ceremony will include several speeches, a video tribute, a special presentation from the Petes Board of Directors, and the banner raising.

Tickets to the October 24 game are available now and can be purchased, calling (705) 742-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours.

