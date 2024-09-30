Misa, Ivankovic and Belchetz Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Spirit's Michael Misa Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording seven goals along with an assist for eight points over three games played.

Misa led the 2024 Memorial Cup champions to a five point weekend, launching the 2024-25 season on a high note. Misa recorded a pair of goals on Wednesday's Opening Night in Saginaw, falling 5-4 to the Windsor Spitfires in overtime. The 6-foot-1, 185lb. forward found the scoresheet again in a 6-4 win over the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, registering a natural hat trick and an assist to earn first star honours. The hat trick by #77 was the 77th in Saginaw Spirit history. Misa was productive once again with a two-goal night on Saturday, earning first star honours in a 6-1 victory over the Sarnia Sting. His seven goals places him atop the OHL's list of goal-scoring-leaders entering the second week of the season. He becomes the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to score seven goals over his first three games of a season.

The sixth player to ever be granted exceptional status into the OHL as a 15-year-old skater, the 17-year-old from Oakville, Ont. was selected first overall by the Spirit in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect and former OHL Rookie of the Year has recorded 58 goals, 81 assists and 139 points over 115 OHL regular season career games.

Also considered for the award this week, 2024 OHL Priority Selection first overall pick Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires made a strong impression in his weekend debut, totaling eight points (4-4-8) in three games played. Calgary Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia was a standout for the Kingston Frontenacs, registering three goals, four assists and seven points in three contests.

Steelheads' Jack Ivankovic Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Jack Ivankovic of the Brampton Steelheads is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a shutout, along with a 1.00 goals-against average and .964 save percentage.

Stopping 54 of the 56 shots he faced last week, Ivankovic put on a show for the CAA Centre in the Steelheads' Friday night season opener, blocking all 21 shots that came his way to earn second star honours in a 7-0 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs. The 5-foot-11, 178lb. netminder was back in the crease on Saturday, turning aside 33 of the 35 shots he faced to earn first star honours as the Steelheads closed out Opening Week with a 5-2 road win over the Erie Otters.

A 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., Ivankovic was the Steelheads' first round (seventh overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He won a gold medal as a member of Canada's National Men's Under-18 Team this past summer at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Ivankovic, who claimed the OHL's F.W. Dinty Moore Trophy last season with a goals-against average of 2.72, is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Also considered or the award this week, Owen Flores of the Niagara IceDogs went 2-0, stopping 83 of the 87 shots he faced. Mike McIvor of the North Bay Battalion was also a standout, turning aside all 36 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Peterborough Petes.

Spitfires' Ethan Belchetz Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Rookie of the Week following an outstanding debut weekend, recording four goals, four assists, and eight points in three games played.

Belchetz came out hot in Wednesday's Opening Night, tallying a pair of assists in his OHL debut to help Windsor clinch a 5-4 overtime win over the 2024 Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit. Following a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sarnia Sting on Friday, the 6-foot-5, 226lb. forward found the scoresheet again on Saturday, registering four goals and two assists to earn first star honours in a dominating 12-2 victory over the Kitchener Rangers. Belchetz's four goals are the most by a Spitfires 16-year-old rookie since Taylor Hall on Mar. 6, 2008. His six points were the most in a single game by an OHL 16-year-old newcomer since Matt Puempel on Mar. 13, 2010.

Selected first overall by the Windsor Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program, the 2024 OHL Cup champion and MVP's impressive eight-point weekend ties him for first among all OHL point-getters as week two action approaches.

Also considered for the award this week, Spitfires teammate Jean-Christoph Lemieux scored twice and added three assists over three games played. Carson Harmer of the Saginaw Spirit was also productive, contributing a total of four points (1-3-4) to a five-point weekend.

