Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Rangers this Friday

September 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Kitchener Rangers take on the Flint Firebirds this Friday, October 4th at 7:00 PM for Oktoberfest Night at the Aud.

The Rangers will be joined by Onkel Hans, Tante Frieda and the Oktoberfest team for a ceremonial puck drop. The Oktoberfest party will continue throughout the game with themed activations, games, and prizes.

The Kitchener Rangers will also be participating in Oktoberfest events this season, including:

Thanksgiving Day Parade: Monday, October 14th, 2024. The parade starts at 9:30 AM at the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street. Be sure to check out the Rangers float! The parade travels up Weber Street and finishes at the corner of Weber and Bridgeport Road around 12:00 PM.

Stuff-a-Bus for the Onkel Hans Food Drive: Friday, October 4th, 2024. Join the Kitchener Rangers, GRT, and Oktoberfest to Stuff a GRT Bus outside The Aud before the game to support The Food Bank of Waterloo Region! Bring cash or non-perishable food items between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. For a full list of the most required items, please visit thefoodbank.ca.

KIDtoberfest: Runs Friday, October 11th to Sunday, October 13th, 2024 at Kitchener City Hall Rotunda, 200 King Street West, Kitchener. Meet and greet with Tex on Sunday between 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM! Perfect for families with kids aged 3-10 (or a kid at heart!), KIDtoberfest features traditional music, dancing, Bavarian activities, and performances by family-favorite entertainers. Admission is FREE.

Tickets are available for the game this Friday! Come down and celebrate with us. Prost!

