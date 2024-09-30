Spitfires' Ethan Belchetz Named OHL Rookie of the Week

September 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Rookie of the Week following an outstanding debut weekend, recording four goals, four assists, and eight points in three games played.

Belchetz came out hot in Wednesday's Opening Night, tallying a pair of assists in his OHL debut to help Windsor clinch a 5-4 overtime win over the 2024 Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit. Following a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sarnia Sting on Friday, the 6-foot-5, 226lb. forward found the scoresheet again on Saturday, registering four goals and two assists to earn first star honours in a dominating 12-2 victory over the Kitchener Rangers. Belchetz's four goals are the most by a Spitfires 16-year-old rookie since Taylor Hall on Mar. 6, 2008. His six points were the most in a single game by an OHL 16-year-old newcomer since Matt Puempel on Mar. 13, 2010.

Selected first overall by the Windsor Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA program, the 2024 OHL Cup champion and MVP's impressive eight-point weekend ties him for first among all OHL point-getters as week two action approaches.

Also considered for the award this week, Spitfires teammate Jean-Christoph Lemieux scored twice and added three assists over three games played. Carson Harmer of the Saginaw Spirit was also productive, contributing a total of four points (1-3-4) to a five-point weekend.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Sept. 28 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.