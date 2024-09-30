Spirit's Michael Misa Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

September 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording seven goals along with an assist for eight points over three games played.

Misa led the 2024 Memorial Cup champions to a five point weekend, launching the 2024-25 season on a high note. Misa recorded a pair of goals on Wednesday's Opening Night in Saginaw, falling 5-4 to the Windsor Spitfires in overtime. The 6-foot-1, 185lb. forward found the scoresheet again in a 6-4 win over the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, registering a natural hat trick and an assist to earn first star honours. The hat trick by #77 was the 77th in Saginaw Spirit history.

Misa was productive once again with a two-goal night on Saturday, earning first star honours in a 6-1 victory over the Sarnia Sting. His seven goals places him atop the OHL's list of goal-scoring-leaders entering the second week of the season. He becomes the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to score seven goals over his first three games of a season.

The sixth player to ever be granted exceptional status into the OHL as a 15-year-old skater, the 17-year-old from Oakville, Ont. was selected first overall by the Spirit in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect and former OHL Rookie of the Year has recorded 58 goals, 81 assists and 139 points over 115 OHL regular season career games.

Also considered for the award this week, 2024 OHL Priority Selection first overall pick Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires made a strong impression in his weekend debut, totaling eight points (4-4-8) in three games played. Calgary Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia was a standout for the Kingston Frontenacs, registering three goals, four assists and seven points in three contests.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

