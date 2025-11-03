Jacquie Ovalle Drops It in Perfectly, and Carson Pickett Finishes with Ease#nwsl
Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 at Kansas City Current on NWSL Decision Day - San Diego Wave FC
- 3 Changes in Gotham Lineup for Decision Day - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave Forward Trinity Byars Removed from Season-Ending Injury List - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Seattle Reign in a Critical Final Regular-Season Home Match - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on Fan Duel Sports Network and NWSL+ - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Seattle Reign in a Critical Final Regular-Season Home Match
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on Fan Duel Sports Network and NWSL+
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC - November 2, 2025
- Lab Coats and Locker Rooms: Kerry Abello's Journey Through Academics and Soccer
- Orlando Pride Signs Defender Rafaelle to New Contract