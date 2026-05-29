Jackson Lee: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 11/12

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







#RIvBKN, 5/23/26: The Australian produced a remarkable double-save against Rhode Island FC, denying an initial effort from the left side of the box by Jojea Kwizera before quickly recovering to turn Hugo Bacharach's follow-up on the doorstep onto the left post, allowing his defense to clear.

Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

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