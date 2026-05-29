Jackson Lee: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 11/12
Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
#RIvBKN, 5/23/26: The Australian produced a remarkable double-save against Rhode Island FC, denying an initial effort from the left side of the box by Jojea Kwizera before quickly recovering to turn Hugo Bacharach's follow-up on the doorstep onto the left post, allowing his defense to clear.
Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026
- Locomotive Look to Build Momentum in Home Contest against Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Signs Goalkeeper Joshua Moya to 25-Day Contract - Sacramento Republic FC
- Jackson Lee Takes USL Championship Save of the Week Honors - Brooklyn FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Miami FC
- New England Travels - New Mexico Heads on the Road to Play Hartford Athletic - New Mexico United
- What to Watch for as LouCity Resumes Rivalry with Tampa Bay - Louisville City FC
- FC Tulsa Carry Momentum to Sin City - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Hosts New Mexico United in USL Championship Bout - Hartford Athletic
- Governor McKee, Commissioner Infante-Green, and Rhode Island FC Announce Week 4 Attendance Matters Challenge Winners - Rhode Island FC
- Battery Return Home to Host Detroit on Saturday - Charleston Battery
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