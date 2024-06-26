Jackson Homers, Spikes Drop 7-3 Decision to Thunder

June 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Manny Jackson's solo homer in the seventh put the State College Spikes out in front, but the Trenton Thunder plated five runs in the bottom half to take a 7-3 victory on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Jackson, a catcher from Norfolk State, slugged the first pitch he saw from Trenton (7-11) reliever Alec Rodriguez (1-0) down the right-field line, depositing it just beyond the foul pole 330 feet away from the plate. The solo shot, Jackson's first homer with the Spikes (10-10) made it 3-2, State College.

However, the Thunder received a two-run triple from Britton Beeson, an RBI single from Colton Becker, and a two-run single from A.J. Vigliotti to take a lead they would not relinquish.

The Spikes took the early lead in the fourth when Robert Hipwell's groundout scored Cade Climie. Hipwell then drove in the tying run in the sixth with a single to right-center field that scored Samuel Benjamin.

Trenton's Rinatro Sasaki, the all-time leading home-run hitter in Japanese high school baseball history, drove his third home run of the MLB Draft League season off the batter's eye in center field in the fifth.

Benjamin stole three bases to increase his season total to 12, second in the league behind Trenton's Becker, who nabbed two steals to raise his count to 19.

Hunter Alberini (0-1) took the loss in relief for the Spikes, while Rodriguez got credit for the win after working the seventh.

Thursday, the Spikes finish their road series in Trenton with a 7 p.m. game against the Thunder at their eponymous ballpark. Right-hander Dayne Pengelly (0-0) gets the start for State College.

Following the set in Trenton, the Spikes return to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to start a stretch of 12 home games in the 14 matchups scheduled for June 28 to July 13.

Highlights of the upcoming weekend to begin the bevy of home gamesinclude BuccoMania Night, featuring the Pirate Parrot, the Pittsburgh Pierogies and the Bucco Brigade as part of the Spikes' MLB Community Ally Program partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, June 29, along with FIREWORKS presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare and Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night on the same evening, as well at Fitness Friday to begin the series, a Sunday Funday to finish it, and much, much more.

Fans can also look forward to the traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS presented by the PA Lottery on Wednesday, July 3, along with Military Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia featuring a Spikes Patriotic Hat Giveaway for the first 500 fans.

For tickets to all of the home games during the stretch from June 28 to July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.