Goldens Even Series with Keys with 7-3 Win

June 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Your Trenton Goldens earned their seventh victory of the season on Wednesday night, defeating the State College Spikes by a final of 7-3. After falling behind early 1-0, the Goldens got a big lift from their slugger Rintaro Sasaki, who in the fourth blasted his third home run of the season off the centerfield batters-eye at 407 feet. Trenton later took their first lead in the fifth inning on a Jake Bennett single that plated Britton Beeson.

After they Spikes tied the game at two in the sixth, they took the lead the very next inning when Manny Jackson hit his first homerun of the season over the right field wall. The Goldens had a response in their half of the seventh.

Tanner Chun led off the inning with his second base hit of the game. The Tulane commit then stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Following a John Taylor walk, Britton Beeson laced a bases-clearing triple into the right-center gap to regain the lead for Trenton.

Colton Becker brought home Beeson on a perfectly placed single in shallow right to extend the lead. Becker extended his league lead in stolen bases, swiping his 18th and 19th on the season. After a couple of walks issues to Sasaki and Ryan Picollo, AJ Vigliotti brought home Becker and Sasaki to extend the Goldens lead to 7-3.

Trenton's Pitching played a huge role in the victory. Josiah Romeo returned from the MLB Draft Combine and dazzled with three strong innings including three strikeouts. Iowa commit Jacob Kisting, struck out three in his two innings of work to help the staff combine for nine strikeouts. Earning their first win of the season was second year man Alec Rodriguez out of St. Joseph's University.

