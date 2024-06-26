West Virginia Falls 4-3 in Rain-Shortened Game Two

June 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears fell short by one run to the Williamsport Crosscutters in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Ryan Nelson connected on a run-scoring base-hit in the top of the seventh to bring home the winning run before the game was called after 6.5 innings due to severe thunderstorms.

West Virginia got off to a fast start in the bottom of the first. Jordan Rogers led off with a base-hit, then later scored on a sacrifice fly from Andrew Patrick.

Williamsport knotted the game at one in the top of the fourth. Lawson Knight provided a leadoff base runner for the Crosscutters. Anthony Stephan drove in Knight on a double play later in the inning.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Patrick roped a two-bagger to start the frame. Designated hitter Jeff Liquori followed with a base hit of his own to put runners on the corner. Josh Pyne slapped a base-hit to right field, scoring Patrick to regain the lead. Liquori later trotted home to make it a 3-1 game.

In the sixth, Knight led off with a single for Williamsport. Riley Nelson worked a walk in the next at-bat to put runners on first and second with no outs. Stephan connected on a sacrifice fly to bring home Knight before catcher Zane Becker roped an RBI base-hit for the Crosscutters to tie the game at three.

The Crosscutters took the lead in the top of the seventh. Nelson picked up his second hit and first RBI on a line drive that scored Carter Dorighi for a 4-3 lead.

Four pitches into the bottom of the inning, the game was delayed due to lightning. With severe thunderstorms rolling in to the area, the game was called, giving Williamsport the win after 6.5 innings.

Aric McAtee toed the rubber for the Black Bears and went four innings. The right-hander from Stetson allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out three. Offensively, Liquori finished 2-for-3 and scored once to pace the Black Bear offense.

Gavin Perry started for Williamsport and went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out two. Nathan Ward hurled a scoreless inning in relief, striking out one. Riley Nelson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Crosscutter offense.

West Virginia looks to bounce back and take the final game against Williamsport on Thursday evening. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

- WVBB -

