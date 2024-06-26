Cutters Rally For Storm-Shortened Victory

June 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Willliamsport Crosscutters rallied just in time before severe storms ended Wednesday night's game against the West Virginia Black Bears, picking up the 4-3 victory at Wagener Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. The game was stopped four pitches into the bottom of the seventh inning. Per MLB Advanced Media, tonight's game is official at the point play was stopped and all stats to that point will count.

Riley Nelson was the only Crosscutters hitter to record a multi-hit game in the shortened contest, going 2-3 with two singles, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.

Carter Dorighi and Lawson Knight also scored runs tonight for Williamsport with Dorighi scoring once and Knight scoring twice after both going 1-4 at the plate.

Gavin Perry took a no-decision in his start, working five innings and allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Nate Ward earned his second win of the season in relief, tossing a one hit inning with one strikeout.

Alex Clemons entered for Williamsport in the bottom of the seventh, but was only able to throw four pitches and was unable to complete an at-bat before the severe storms stopped the game.

Williamsport wraps up this three-game series on Thursday night at West Virginia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

at Wagener Field in Morgantown.

WP: Nate Ward (2-1)

LP: Sloan (1-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 14-5 (1st Half)

Next Game: Thursday, June 27th at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 28th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Rhashan's Half Birthday Celebration, Rhashan Jersey Auction, Clinton County Night

