Keys Secure Series Win against Scrappers in Shortened Game

June 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Niles, OH - The Frederick Keys picked up their fourth straight win Wednesday afternoon, after defeating the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 4-1 in seven and a half innings at Eastwood Field.

The Keys led from the first inning on en route to their second straight road victory and held on to earn the series win on the road, after the game was called following the top of the eighth inning due to inclement weather.

For the second straight game, Frederick struck first in the top of the first with two sacrifice flies off the bats of JoJo Jackson (Georgia St) and Irvin Weems (San Diego St), giving the visitors an early 2-0 lead through a half inning of play.

Despite Mahoning Valley getting one run back in the in the bottom of the first, Bradon Zastrow struck out the side in the frame to keep it a 2-1 game heading into the second at Eastwood Field.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides, Zastrow finished his outing strong in the bottom of the third with back-to-back strikeouts, taking the contest into the fourth with Frederick still leading it by a run at 2-1.

Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) hit his first homer of the year in the top of the fourth, bumping the lead back to two at 3-1 going into the fifth, after Tom Sun (Augustana) recorded a scoreless inning of relief in the bottom of the frame.

After both teams did not score in the fifth, Evan Yates (Cal State Fullerton) picked up a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the sixth to allow the visitors to stay ahead by two entering the seventh Wednesday afternoon.

Yates followed it up with a scoreless bottom of the seventh to keep his team ahead by two approaching the eighth inning, before a sacrifice fly from Elijah Clayton (Oaks Christian HS) increased the lead to 4-1 through seven and a half innings in Niles.

Just before the bottom of the eighth, the game stopped due to heavy rainfall and eventually was called after seven and a half innings, handing Frederick their fourth straight win Wednesday afternoon by a score of 4-1.

The Keys now look to the third and final game of the series against the Scrappers which is set to take place Thursday night in Mahoning Valley. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Eastwood Field.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 26, 2024

Keys Secure Series Win against Scrappers in Shortened Game - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.