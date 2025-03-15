Jacks Topple Richmond in 2025 Home Opener, 1-0

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - #13 Anthony Sorenson's 50th minute goal and a five-save clean sheet from goalkeeper #28 Matt Levy helped the Charlotte Independence defeat the Richmond Strikers 1-0 in their 2025 Season Opener at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The Jacks had the lion share of opportunities in the first half, outshooting Richmond 10-4. However, Richmond goalkeeper #35 James Sneddon was up to the task.

Charlotte's best chance of the half came in the 21st minute, when midfielder #7 Luis Alvarez played a gorgeous outside of the boot cross to the back post, where #15 Rafael Jauregui met the cross with his head inside the six-yard box but Sneddon made an excellent leaping save to keep the game scoreless.

Levy didn't face much in the opening stanza, but he was called into action abruptly in the 37th minute. A loose ball on the edge of the penalty box fell onto the foot of Richmond striker #32 Emiliano Terzaghi. Terzaghi unleashed a howitzer heading to the roof of the net, but Levy reacted well and made a terrific save to push it over the crossbar.

It did not take long for the Independence to break through. A gorgeous curling cross from Alvarez found first half substitute Sorenson, who cooly finished in the corner to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead.

Richmond was awarded a penalty in the 55th minute. #2 Fabrice Ngah's outstretched hand touched the ball just inside the penalty area. Terzaghi proceeded to blast the penalty over the crossbar to maintain a 1-0 Charlotte advantage.

Levy was fantastic when it mattered late. A giveaway at the back in the 80th minute from the Jacks left Levy in a 1-on-1 situation and Levy aggressively came out, shut down the angle, and made two brilliant saves. He finished the game off with strong hands on a sharp angle shot in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

One game in the books for the 2025 USL League One season and the Jacks collect the maximum three points in their home opener.

QUOTES:

Coach Mike Jeffries on his team's performance:

"Credit to the guys to come in at halftime, regroup, and still push the tempo of the game. Nice to get the goal obviously in the second half and then we hung on a bit to be fair."

Jeffries on Levy's clean sheet:

"He made some huge plays. He comes off his line on the 1v1. Matt has worked hard. We came into the off-season with the belief that he was ready and I think he's going to go out and do the best he can to prove that he's ready and more than capable to be a #1 in our league."

Anthony Sorenson on contributing with the game-winner:

"It means a lot to start off 2025 with the first goal and my first goal in a while. I'm grateful. And we just got to keep it going. Good start for us going into next week."

Matt Levy on his clean sheet:

"It's just a great way to start the season for the guys. This is what we wanted to do, set the tone for the beginning of the season. To start the season with a clean sheet and three points at home, I couldn't be happier."

