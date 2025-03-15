Inaugural Trip to Naples Ends in a Loss for the Mingos

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Lineup Notes

FCN: #1 Delgado, #2 Evans, #3 Cisneros, #4 Glasser, #8 Heckenberg, #9 Henderlong (Sulia 90+3'), #10 Onen (Pasnik 81'), #14 O'Connor, #23 Ferrín (Fernandes 81'), #25 Dengler, #30 Cerro (Prpa 72')

Subs not used: Serrano, Fernandes, Garrett, Torrellas, Rubinstein, Bowe

MAD: #2 Chilaka, #5 Mehl (Dietrich 83'), #6 Murphy Jr (Carrera-García 60'), #9 McLaughlin, #10 Mesias, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #19 Galindrez (Bartman 46'), #25 Sousa (Munjoma 46'), #36 Lapsley, #77 Brown (Garcia 60')

Subs not used: Schipmann, Bell

Match Action

Forward Madison FC struggled to generate dangerous opportunities in the first half, with only a few early half-chances that didn't trouble the keeper. John Murphy Jr.'s shot being the closest, though it rolled harmlessly to Delgado. On the other end, FC Naples capitalized on mistakes, with Henderlong scoring twice. First off a bad pass and rebound, then with a well-placed strike from the top of the box. The Mingos found it difficult to break through in the final third, leaving them with work to do in the second half.

The second half saw substitutions from both sides, but the scoreline remained unchanged. Forward Madison pushed to get back into the game, but Naples held firm, securing the 2-0 victory. Forward Madison struggled to find a breakthrough, with Naples maintaining a solid defensive structure. Despite several attempts, Forward Madison was unable to convert their chances.

Goal Summary

1-0 FCN - Henderlong (22')

2-0 FCN - Henderlong (41')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - John Murphy Jr. (20')

Yellow, FCN - Jayden Onen (24')

Yellow, MAD - Bench (90')

Yellow, FCN - Fernandes (90+4')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC begins Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play as they host Duluth FC for the second straight year at Breese Stevens Field. The match is set for Thursday, March 20th At 6pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.