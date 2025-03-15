Polish Forward Maciej Bortniczuk Joins Texoma FC

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of Polish forward Maciej Bortniczuk for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"I'm very excited to join Texoma FC and I can't wait to see all of the fans," said Bortniczuk. "I know we're going to have a lot of fun this season. I can't wait to get started."

Bortniczuk, 23, is a product of Jagiellonia Białystok's esteemed youth academy. He eventually debuted in Poland's top-tier Ekstraklasa with Jagiellonia. Bortniczuk then went out on loan to Korona Kielce and Pogoń Grodzisk Mazowiecki before making an impact with Wisła Puławy in the II Liga. A dynamic and versatile attacker, he has showcased his goal-scoring abilities and tactical adaptability across multiple divisions.

"Maciej is a very talented young man who is eager to prove himself on the pitch," said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "We're excited to have him here and can't wait to see him on the pitch."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

Name pronunciation: Mah-check Bor-t-knee-chuck

