Reid Valentine Joins Texoma FC for Inaugural USL League One Season

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of Dallas local, Reid Valentine for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"Reid was a player we identified in one of our earlier combines. The development for him over the season will be really exciting," said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. "He has a great work ethic and attitude with a desire to learn. Those attributes are key to any player that comes into Texoma FC and we're really excited to be able to work with him."

Valentine, 18, started his soccer career at the age of 6, playing for Dallas based team Solar SC, a highly competitive youth academy known for developing talents such as Weston McKennie, Reggie Cannon, and Jonathan Gomez who all currently or have played in the top divisions in Europe. Valentine enjoyed a stellar career at Solar, developing into a bright young defender with a hunger to win every challenge. He most recently had a year-long stint in Germany, playing for the Talentprojekt, a program that immerses elite level American players in youth leagues in foreign countries.

"I'm very excited to sign for Texoma FC," said Valentine. "To play for a team so close to home is very special. I can't wait for the season to start."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

