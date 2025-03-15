Tormenta FC Downs AV Alta FC 2-0

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC earned its first win of the 2025 season, defeating AV Alta FC 2-0 in their USL League One debut. Newly signed forward Yaniv Bazini, fresh off a 2024 NCAA championship, scored both goals in his first professional start for Tormenta FC.

The opening goal came in the 7th minute when Bazini capitalized on an error, intercepting the ball from Alta's keeper following a goal kick. Demonstrating composure during a goal-line scramble, he tucked the ball just over the line, marking his first professional goal and giving the Ibis an early lead.

Bazini doubled South Georgia's scoreline in the 16th minute, showcasing excellent team chemistry with forward Jonathan Nyandjo. After holding off three defenders in front of the goal, Bazini passed the ball wide to Nyandjo, who delivered a precise cross back to Bazini. Positioned perfectly, Bazini tapped the ball into the net, securing a final score of 2-0.

Defensively, Tormenta FC recorded its first clean sheet of the season. Goalkeeper Austin Pack made two crucial first-half saves during an active spell from AV Alta. The backline contributed significantly with 32 clearances, effectively neutralizing the visitors' offensive threats.

Coming Up: In five days, Tormenta FC enters the First Round of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, hosting Harbor FC at Tormenta Stadium on Thursday, March 20. South Georgia will then return to League One play on Saturday, March 29, for its third home match this month, hosting the 2024 league champions, Union Omaha. Tickets for both upcoming matches at Tormenta Stadium are here.

About South Georgia Tormenta FC

Founded in 2015, South Georgia Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Competing in both the USL League One and the USL W League under the United Soccer League (USL), the club also runs a robust academy system in South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Tormenta FC's competitive roster includes local, national, and international players.

Since starting play in 2016, the club has quickly established itself as a top contender, first in USL League Two and later as a founding member of USL League One in 2019. In 2022, Tormenta FC secured its first championship titles in both the USL W League and USL League One.

