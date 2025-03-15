Forward Madison FC Releases First Kit of 2025

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has released their secondary kit for 2025, The Icebreaker, ahead of their season opener at FC Naples on Saturday, March 15th. The Icebreaker Kit features a design celebrating the cracking and thawing of the lakes surrounding Madison, signaling the start of the Forward Madison FC season.

A Lady Liberty icon dons the back neck tag, as a nod to the Pail & Shovel student party's demonstration on Lake Mendota in 1979 and the continued tradition since the 2019 Winter Carnival. In another stunt, the Pail and Shovel Party put a flock of one thousand pink plastic flamingos on Bascom Hill in the Fall of 1979. This became a prank so legendary that it led Madison to dub the plastic flamingo as the Official City Bird in 2009 and inspired the crest of Forward Madison FC in 2018.

The Icebreaker Kit is currently available for pre-order at Forward Madison's online team store and will be available in-store at the Flamboyance Team Store at Breese Stevens Field starting Saturday, April 19th for their home opener.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.