It's Taylor Time!: USL Championship Player of the Week - Taylor Calheira - FC Tulsa
Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 34 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with FC Tulsa forward Taylor Calheira voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a pair of goals in his side's 3-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field.
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 28, 2025
- Eric Calvillo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 34 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Molloy Selected to USLC Team of the Week for Week 34 - Charleston Battery
- Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky Named Player of the Week 34 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lee Desmond Wraps up 2025 Regular Season with Team of the Week Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Phoenix Rising Extends Contract with Arizona's Family Through 2028 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Playoff Preview: Rhode Island FC at Charleston Battery: November 2, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Clinches Dominant 3-0 Win Over Switchbacks to Close Regular Season on a High
- Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- FC Tulsa Pep Rally October 28th
- FC Tulsa Throws It Back to 1983 for Playoff Pep Rally at McNellie's
- FC Tulsa Hosts Colorado Springs, October 25