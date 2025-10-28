It's Taylor Time!: USL Championship Player of the Week - Taylor Calheira - FC Tulsa

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 34 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with FC Tulsa forward Taylor Calheira voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a pair of goals in his side's 3-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field.







