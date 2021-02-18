Isotopes to open season on April 8 in Triple-A West

Albuquerque, N.M. - Major League Baseball and the Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the 2021 regular season schedule.

The Isotopes are scheduled to play 142 games in the newly formed league called Triple-A West, which is part of MLB's revised player development system announced last week. The schedule consists of 72 home games plus 70 games on the road.

Opening Night is scheduled for April 8 with the Isotopes slated to host the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants). The season is scheduled to conclude on September 21.

Every series in the 2021 schedule will consist of six games against the same opponent, with every Wednesday being an off day to reduce travel as much as possible. The Isotopes are scheduled to host three 12-game homestands and will also have three 12-game road trips.

Highlights of the schedule include the Isotopes being home on Mother's Day (May 9) as well as over Independence Day weekend (July 3-5). The 2021 promotional calendar and game times will be announced at a later date.

The Isotopes are waiting to announce their plan for ticket sales until the state capacity allowances are better determined. Isotopes Suite Holders, Season Ticket and Mini Plan Holders, Flex and Combo Plan Holders, Group and Hospitality customers as well as corporate partners will be contacted by the Isotopes and no further action is needed at this time.

As announced previously, the Isotopes will not be able to play at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park without fans in the stands. Therefore, should the State of New Mexico's restrictions prohibit home games from being played, the Isotopes will work with MLB to determine what will happen to the schedule in that scenario.

