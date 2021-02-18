2021 Minor League Schedule Announced

Major League Baseball announced the 2021 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) schedule in full today, which begins with 20 Triple-A Clubs currently planned to play MiLB Opening Day presented by Stouffer's on Tuesday, April 6th, with another 10 Triple-A Clubs starting two days later on Thursday, April 8th. All 90 MiLB Clubs across Double-A and Single-A are scheduled to launch their 2021 campaigns on Tuesday, May 4th. The Triple-A regular season will total 142 games, while Double-A and Single-A leagues will include 120 regular season contests.

The 2021 MiLB schedule will feature greatly improved travel due to the better geographic alignment of Clubs. In addition to better working conditions for players and staff, geographic proximity will create exciting new local rivalries for fans. While preserving the unique local fan experience that has made Minor League Baseball a beloved tradition for millions of fans, the 2021 season will also feature technological advancements to foster fan engagement. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Three MiLB Clubs will make their Major League-affiliated debut in 2021: the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A - Minnesota Twins); the Somerset Patriots (Double-A - New York Yankees); and the Sugar Land Skeeters (Triple-A - Houston Astros). In addition, six new MiLB ballparks will debut in 2021: ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, Wisconsin; Fredericksburg Ballpark in Fredericksburg, Virginia; Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina; Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama; Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas; and Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

"The 2021 Minor League Baseball season will preserve the unique local traditions, and the affordable fun and excitement that fans have loved for generations, while introducing more ways for fans to engage with their favorite team. As we strengthen player development, teams will continue to do what they always have: make games fun. We can't wait for Minor League Baseball's Opening Days in ballparks across the country," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "This schedule represents a big step forward for our player development system. Under this new alignment and format, travel will be significantly reduced for players and coaches, with an increase in off days. We hope that these new health and wellness improvements will help players in their path to the big leagues."

Today's schedule announcement follows the news that all 120 MiLB Clubs accepted an invitation to become Professional Development League ("PDL") license holders. The modernized system taps into years of accumulated insights to better serve players, Clubs and fans. More teams will be joining the broader MLB player development system in the coming days and weeks, fulfilling MLB's goal of preserving high-level baseball in communities. In combination, the integrated player development system now includes 179 teams across 17 leagues in 43 states and four provinces.

