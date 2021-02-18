Reno Aces unveil 2021 schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have a schedule for the 2021 season. The season will consist of a six-game series each week, with every Wednesday off as a travel day. The 142-game slate begins at Greater Nevada Field on April 8 against the Sugar Land Skeeters, and ends on September 21 at home against the Salt Lake Bees.

"Having a schedule is a huge step forward as we continue to work with our local and state government to welcome fans back to Greater Nevada Field," said Aces president Eric Edelstein. "We couldn't be more excited to know that Aceball will be back this spring!"

"This year's six games series offers our players and coaches reduced in-season travel and a universal off day, Wednesday, each week in the Triple-A West division," said Aces general manager Emily Jaenson. "This structure should allow for improved safety measures while traveling and within the facility during the 2021 season."

With the new Triple-A West league announced last week, the team will play against rivals Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) and Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) as well as the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) and Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) in the West Division. In the league's East division are the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies), El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres), Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers), Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) and Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros).

With the new league alignment and schedule, the Aces will play the Triple-A partner of every Major League Baseball team in the state of California. The entirety of the National League and American League West Divisions are represented as well.

More information regarding start times and tickets will be coming soon. Be sure to not miss a thing by following the Aces on social media, and at RenoAces.com.

