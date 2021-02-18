2021 Sacramento River Cats Schedule Now Available

February 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The 2019 Triple-A National Champion Sacramento River Cats are excited to announce the full 2021 schedule at Sutter Health Park.

The River Cats will be on the road to begin their 21st season as the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) will host Sacramento for a six-game series starting Thursday, April 8. Assuming approval from local and state officials, Opening Day at Sutter Health Park is scheduled for Thursday, April 15 with the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) making their California debut.

The 2021 schedule is jam-packed with 24 fireworks spectaculars - 12 Orange Friday Fireworks and 12 Sutter Health Saturday Fireworks. The River Cats will also play host for a handful of big holidays, including Memorial Day (May 31), Father's Day (June 20), and Labor Day (September 6).

The Battle of the Bay heats back up in the new year with the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) visiting Sacramento 12 times, starting with a six-game Memorial Day weekend series May 27 - June 1 and another six-gamer to close out the schedule September 16-21. The River Cats will square off with the division-rival Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) a whopping 36 times this year, including three six-game home series: May 20-25, June 24-29, and July 29 - August 3.

The full schedule is now available online at rivercats.com. Game dates as well as start times, which will be available at a later date, are subject to change.

Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.