OKC Dodgers Announce 2021 Schedule

February 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Oklahoma City Dodgers have released their 2021 season schedule, complete with dates and opponents for all 72 home games.

After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers will return to play in 2021 with a 142-game schedule in the newly aligned Triple-A West. The team opens play Thursday, April 8 on the road against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) and will play its first home game Thursday, April 15 against the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers).

"I don't think it's hyperbole to say this is the most anticipated season schedule in Oklahoma City baseball history," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "After not being able to have a season last year due to health and safety concerns, this announcement is a significant step toward baseball returning to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Last year we saw 16 former OKC players help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series Championship, and we cannot wait to see what the future has in store."

In an effort to reduce travel and benefit player wellness, all series between the Dodgers and their opponents will be six games in length and the team will be idle each Wednesday. As a result, the 2021 season will extend through Sept. 21. The full schedule can be accessed here.

Single-game tickets for April and May home games will go on sale March 9. However, fans can currently purchase season ticket packages and/or group outings by calling (405) 218-1000 or by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets.

The Dodgers will announce their full slate of gameday promotions as well as game times in the future. Fireworks Fridays are scheduled to return in 2021, with all Friday home dates featuring postgame fireworks, and additional season-long promotions will also be announced on a later date.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will operate with a reduced capacity to begin the 2021 season, and the Dodgers are closely working with the OKC-County Health Department on making the fan experience as safe as possible. A preliminary set of health and safety protocols can be found here with further updates to come.

The Dodgers' first home series will be Thursday, April 15-Tuesday, April 20 against Round Rock. Due to the six-game length of each series, the team will have three separate extended 12-game homestands: June 3-15, July 15-27 and Aug. 26-Sept. 7.

Other highlights of the schedule include nearly a full week around Independence Day with games against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) July 1-6. The team will also play at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark surrounding Labor Day Sept. 2-7 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies).

The bulk of games will be against teams in the East Division, including Albuquerque, El Paso (San Diego Padres), Round Rock and Triple-A newcomer Sugar Land (Houston Astros). In addition to Salt Lake, the Dodgers will also receive visits from three other members of the West Division: Las Vegas (Oakland A's), Reno (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Sacramento (San Francisco Giants).

For general inquiries regarding the 2021 season schedule, please call (405) 218-2182 or email info@okcdodgers.com. Outside of baseball, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is always available to host socially distanced events year-round. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2115 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.