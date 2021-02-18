Skeeters Announce 142-Game Triple-A Schedule

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, today announced their 2021 Triple-A West regular-season schedule, which features 142 games and an Opening Day of April 8 on the road against the Reno Aces.

The Skeeters' 2021 home opener -- and first-ever Triple-A game played at Constellation Field -- is scheduled for April 22 against the Salt Lake Bees. The Skeeters are set to play a total of 70 home games this season.

Key Skeeters home dates include Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-31 vs. Albuquerque) and Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-6 vs. Las Vegas). The Skeeters will be announcing their full promotional schedule, including giveaways and daily promotions, in the near future.

An announcement on season-ticket and individual-ticket availability for the 2021 season will also be made in the coming weeks.

The 2021 Triple-A West schedule will have the Skeeters playing 12 series at Constellation Field and 12 series on the road. All series will be six games and run from Thursdays-Tuesdays, except a four-game series from July 8-11 vs. the Tacoma Rainiers at Constellation Field. Wednesdays will serve as a universal off-day for Triple-A West teams.

There will be a heavier concentration of divisional games for the 2021 season. The Skeeters will be competing in the East Division of Triple-A West, with divisional opponents of the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado), El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego) Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles, N.L.) and Round Rock Express (Texas).

The Skeeters' heaviest scheduled opponent is Round Rock, with 36 matchups scheduled between the clubs.

Along with their divisional opponents, the Skeeters will also be competing against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland), Reno Aces (Arizona), Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco), Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles, A.L.) and Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle) in the West Division of Triple-A West.

The 2021 Triple-A West regular season is set to be completed on Sept. 21. The Skeeters are slated to finish with a six-game series against Albuquerque at Constellation Field.

