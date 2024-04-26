Isotopes Fall to Oklahoma City, 5-4

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Andre Lipcius lofted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club bullpen retired the final dozen Isotopes batters on their way to a 5-4 victory Friday night. Albuquerque has dropped 11 of their first 13 home games in 2024.

Aaron Schunk, Drew Romo and Jimmy Herron all extended their hitting streaks to 13 games.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque is 6-19, tied with the 2008 Tucson Sidewinders for the second-worst 25-game start to a season for a Pacific Coast League club since at least 2004. The 2018 Iowa Cubs began with a 5-20 record.

- This is the sixth time in Isotopes history the club has lost at least 19 times in a 25-game stretch (also: Aug. 11-Sept. 4, 2004; June 27-July 21, 2008; July 31-Aug. 27, 2014; April 23-May 18, 2015; Aug. 24-Sept. 22, 2022; May 30-June 28, 2023).

- Tonight was the 81st time in 270 all-time meetings (30%) between the Isotopes and Redhawks/Dodgers/Baseball Club that there has been a one-run decision.

- Albuquerque has lost seven-straight games to Oklahoma, their second-worst skid against the franchise. The RedHawks/Dodgers defeated the Isotopes in 12 consecutive ballgames from July 2, 2013-Aug. 23, 2015.

- Since Minor League Baseball switched to a six-game series format in 2021, the Isotopes have dropped the first four contests of a set on nine occassions. It has happened three times at home: also against El Paso (Sept. 6-8, 2022) and Sugar Land (April 9-12, 2024).

- Julio Carreras stole second and third in the fifth inning, extending Albuquerque's streak with at least one swipe to eight games. It is two off the team record set last Sept. 8-19, 2023.

- Schunk finished 3-for-4, his second three-hit contest of the season (also: April 21 at El Paso). He has tied the longest hit streak of his professional career (June 13-July 6, 2023), slashing .377/.433/.509 with seven doubles and 11 RBI during the stretch. Schunk has a pair of two-baggers in three games this year.

- Herron has hit safely in all 13 contests appeared in this season, compiling a .286/.407/.490 slash line for the campaign. He has recorded exactly one knock in each of his last 12 games. Dating back to June 25, 2023, Herron has reached base in 58 of his last 64 ballgames.

- Romo has slashed .377/.389/.491 in his own hit streak spanning a baker's dozen amount of contests. He also has produced six multi-hit efforts during the stretch.

- Jordan Beck did not reach base for only the third time this season, going 0-for-4 with two punchouts.

- Matt Koch pitched a scoreless eighth inning and has made four consecutive appearances without permitting a run.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff registered four strikeouts, tied for their fewest in a contest in 2024 (also: April 16 at El Paso).

On Deck: Another fireworks show is slated to follow tomorrow's contest, presented by Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express (weather permitting). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Albuquerque has not announced a starting pitcher, while right-hander Eduardo Salazar will toss for Oklahoma City.

