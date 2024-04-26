Bees Ambushed in Second Straight Loss to Round Rock

April 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees dropped their second game in a row in Round Rock on Friday evening, failing to keep the opposing bats off the scoreboard in a 9-4 loss to the Express.

The thorn in the side of Salt Lake all game was Round Rock's Blaine Crim, who terrorized the Bees pitching staff to the tune of two home runs and seven RBIs. Crim got his day started right away, smoking a 409-foot blast off of Salt Lake starter Zach Plesac in the opening frame to put the home team up by one. The first baseman came through in the clutch again in the sixth by lining a bases-clearing double down the left field line off of reliever Kenyon Yovan to increase the Bees' deficit to four, and he put the cherry on top of his career night by jumping Adam Kolarek in the eighth for his second two-run dinger of the game. Amir Garrett was the only Bees arm to escape unscathed, spinning a scoreless seventh with two punchouts.

On offense, the Bees nearly kept pace with the Express in the hit column, but their struggles with runners on base prevented them from putting up the crooked numbers that their opponents did. The team managed just four hits in 16 at bats with men in scoring position on the night, hit into three separate double plays, and left nine total runners on the basepaths. Cole Tucker notched RBI base hits in both the fifth and seventh innings, Jason Martin stayed hot with a run-scoring single in the fourth and Jack López got the scoring started for both teams with his first triple of the year in the game's opening frame to lead the Bees with the bats.

The Bees will now continue their series against the Express into the weekend, with the fifth game of the set scheduled to take place on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

