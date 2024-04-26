Walston's Dominance Isn't Enough, Reno Falls 8-1 to Space Cowboys

April 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (12-12) suffered an 8-1 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-8), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

It was a close matchup heading into the seventh inning as it was tied 1-1. However, Reno walked seven Space Cowboys and gave up a game-defining six runs in the inning.

Blake Walston earned a no-decision after he registered his second straight dominant performance, limiting Sugar Land to one run in three hits and three walks in 6.0 innings of work, he punched out three.

Over his last two starts the 22-year-old southpaw has allowed just one run in 11 innings with nine punch outs. In that span, he has trimmed his ERA from 9.31 to 4.79.

Albert Almora Jr. stood as the lone bright spot in Reno's offense tonight, securing their sole run after taking Blair Henley deep to left field in the first inning for his third home run of the season. The Florida native leads the Pacific Coast League in hits with 33.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. P.T.

Aces Notables

* Albert Almora Jr: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB * Blake Walston: 6.0 IP, 1 R/ 1 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 K

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.