Walk-off Edges Round Rock Past Salt Lake

April 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees were defeated in Round Rock on Thursday 1-0 in walkoff fashion after Sandro Fabian lined a one-out RBI double to left-center field, scoring Sam Huff from first base in the bottom of the ninth.

Both starting pitchers were stellar as southpaw Kenny Rosenberg got the nod for Salt Lake, putting together seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out five. The outing was Rosenberg's first shutout start of the season and tied his season-high in innings pitched. Jack Leiter threw for Round Rock in his first appearance since making his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers a week ago against the Detroit Tigers. Leiter hurled six innings while striking out eight Bees and allowed just one hit that came off the bat of Willie Calhoun with a single in the second inning.

Salt Lake used a pair of pitchers in relief out of the bullpen as Adam Kolarek entered in the eighth inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced. With two-outs in the eighth inning, Bryan Shaw relieved Kolarek and induced a fielder's choice groundout to finish the frame.

The fourth game of this six-game series in Round Rock against The Express is slated for 6:15 p.m. MT. Zach Plesac is set to pitch for Salt Lake while Adrian Sampson will take the mound for Round Rock.

