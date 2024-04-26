OKC Tops Isotopes, 5-4

April 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City secured a series win against the Isotopes with a 5-4 victory Friday night at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City (16-9) got out to an early 2-0 lead after a RBI groundout from Drew Avans and a RBI single from Miguel Vargas in the third inning. Albuquerque (6-19) knotted the score in the fourth inning with a two-run single from Drew Romo before a RBI single from Hunter Stovall gave the Isotopes a 3-2 advantage. OKC took the lead right back in the fifth inning when Andre Lipcius hit a three-run homer. The Isotopes scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to one run, but the OKC bullpen held strong and retired the final 11 batters of the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has won season-high five games in a row overall and eight straight games on the road. The streak began with four wins in Round Rock April 11-14 before opening the current series with four wins.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk and now has reached base in all 24 games he has played in. He has collected a hit in seven straight games, going 14-for-30 (.467).

-Andre Lipcius clubbed his team-leading seventh home run of the season and tallied a game-high three RBI. Oklahoma City has now swatted 26 home runs over its past 13 games.

-Jonathan Araúz went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. He is 19-for-63 (.302) during the stretch with eight doubles, one triple and a home run. His hitting streak is the longest in the PCL to start the season and longest active hitting streak in Triple-A.

-Elieser Hernández earned his second win of the season after allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three across 5.0 IP.

-Blake Treinen made his second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment, allowing one earned run on two hits in 1.0 IP.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to win a fifth straight in Albuquerque starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

