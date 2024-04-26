Silver Sox Drop Nail Biter in Extra Innings to Space Cowboys

April 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Despite making a late three-run comeback to tie the game, the Reno Silver Sox failed to deliver in extra innings and fell 6-5 to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno found themselves down by three runs heading into the sixth inning. However, they refused to go down without a fight and generated momentum on offense late in the contest. In the eighth, Sergio Alcantara delivered a clutch, bases-loaded single up the middle to drive in Tristin English to tie the game and complete Reno's comeback. However, the Silver Sox were unable to capitalize in extra innings, allowing Sugar Land to ultimately take the lead and secure the win.

Despite the loss, Andres Chaparro extended his hitting streak to 11 games. In that span, the power-hitting righty is 20-for-44 (.454) with five home runs and 15 RBI.

The BLC-Nine will have their eyes locked on bouncing back in Friday's matchup against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. P.T.

Aces Notables Andres Chaparro: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, extended hitting streak to 11 games. Tristin English: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI

