Isotopes Fall to Express Late, 3-2

May 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes holding a 2-0 lead behind

Sam Hilliard's record-setting 67 th Isotopes home run, a solo shot, and

Tyler Danish's 5.2 scoreless frames, Round Rock's Jonathan Ornelas connected on a three-run, go-ahead blast in the top of the eighth inning to propel the Express to a 3-2 victory Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

Sam Hilliard belted a 2-2 pitch to right-center in the sixth inning off Owen White for his 67 th homer as an Isotope-setting the franchise record. The record-breaking homer came in his 241 st game and 921 st at-bat and had an exit velocity of 104.5 MPH traveling 403 ft. The previous record holder, Jordan Patterson, connected on his 66 th dinger in his 1,307 th at-bat. Over 241 career games with the Isotopes, Hilliard is slashing .271/.352/.573 with 187 RBI.

- The Isotopes have lost 10-straight to the Express, the longest losing streak to Round Rock in series history (previous: nine, June 13-Aug. 25, 2006)

-Albuquerque swiped two bags on the night, giving them a stolen base in 12-straight games, extending its team record. They have stolen multiple bases in eight games during the stretch and 14 contests on the year.

- Tyler Danish spun 5.2 shutout frames with eight punchouts, tying a career-high set (3x, last: Aug. 3, 2014 vs. Lynchburg). It is also Danish's longest outing since Sept. 4, 2017 with Triple-A Charlotte (6.0 IP vs. Norfolk).

-Danish's 5.2 scoreless start is the longest scoreless bid for an Isotopes since Tanner Gordon spun 7.0 shutout innings Sept. 22, 2023, vs. Oklahoma City. Additionally, the eight punchouts are the second-most by an Isotopes starter in 2024 (most: Noah Davis, nine, April 14 vs. Sugar land).

-The Isotopes pitching staff held the Express to one extra-base hit on the night (homer), the fifth time the club has held its opponent to just one extra-base hit, tied for a season-low.

-The three runs allowed by Albuquerque are tied for the second fewest on the year (also: April 5 at Oklahoma City). The club limited the Chihuahuas to two runs April 18 at El Paso.

-At the plate, the Isotopes were held to two runs or fewer for the third time in 2024 and first since tallying two runs over two-straight games (April 11-12 vs. Sugar Land).

-Round Rock's Owen White tossed 6.0 innings, tied for the most by an opposing starter (also: Eduardo Salazar, April 5 at Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes have committed an error in eight of the last nine contests.

-The game lasted just 2:14, the second-fastest contest of the year (fastest: 2:01, April 5 at Oklahoma City).

- Drew Romo extended his hitting streak with a career-tying four hits (four times; last: April 9, 2022, with High-A Spokane), including two doubles. It's the longest hit streak for an Isotope since Rio Ruiz' 18-gamer June 10-July 2, 2021 and the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. He is one game shy of the longest hit streak in MiLB this season (long: 18, Andy Perez, Single-A Fresno).

During the stretch he is slashing .443/.444/.629 with eight doubles, one triple, one homer and 14 RBI. Romo swatted two doubles for the third time in his career (last: Aug. 8, 2023, with Double-A Hartford). He also swiped two bags, first game with two swipes since April 23, 2023, with Double-A Hartford).

- Jimmy Herron tallied a hit and an RBI to extend his on-base streak to 17, every game he's played in 2024. His on-base streak is tied for the third-longest in Triple-A this year (longest: 20, Mike Ford, Louisville).

- Aaron Schunk 's 15-game hitting streak came to an after a 0-for-4 night. His streak is tied for the fifth-longest in MiLB in 2024. During the stretch, he slashed .419/.433/.710 with four doubles, one triple, four homers and 24 RBI.

- Michael Toglia saw his 31 on-base streak come to an end after a 0-for-4 night. It was tied with Mike Tauchman for the sixth-longest on-base streak in club history (Aug. 6, 2016-April 9, 2017).

- Coco Montes registered a single and has a hit in six of his last seven contests (11x28).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game three tomorrow at 11:05 am MT at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to send right-hander Peyton Battenfield to the hill while Round Rock is expected to start Jack Leiter.

