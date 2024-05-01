OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 1, 2024

May 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Salt Lake Bees (10-17) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (16-12)

Game #29 of 150/First Half #29 of 75/Home #14 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Ryan Miller (1-0, 3.46) vs. OKC-RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 8.00)

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club tries to snap a three-game losing streak when the team continues its series against the Salt Lake Bees at 11:05 a.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has tied its longest losing skid of the season and is 1-4 in its last five games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Last Game: The Salt Lake Bees scored two runs in the seventh inning to break a tie and take the lead as they sent the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 3-2 loss Tuesday night in the series opener between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Chad Wallach hit a RBI double in the fourth inning to put Salt Lake ahead, 1-0. Oklahoma City tied the score, 1-1, on a solo home run by Ryan Ward in the bottom of the inning. The Bees scored two runs in the seventh inning on a RBI double by Elliot Soto followed by a RBI groundout for a 3-2 lead. Hunter Feduccia connected on a RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to trim the lead to one run and put the tying run on base with one out, but each of the next two batters struck out to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet (1-1) makes his third start and fourth appearance with OKC, including his second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Lamet started OKC's game in Albuquerque April 25, allowing four runs and eight hits, including two home runs with two walks and four strikeouts over 3.1 innings. The outing was his longest of the season with OKC and he did not factor into OKC's 21-9 victory...He made his first start of the season with OKC April 19 against Sacramento at home, allowing a season-high four runs and five hits. He issued one walk and had two strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 7-5 defeat. After retiring six of seven batters across the first two innings, he gave up two homers totaling four runs in the third inning...Lamet was on OKC's Opening Day roster but was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers before making an appearance...Over three relief outings April 1, 3 and 5 with the Dodgers, Lamet pitched a combined 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He earned his first career ML save April 3 against San Francisco with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 win. He held opponents 2-for-15...He was designated for assignment April 6 and outrighted to OKC April 8...Last season, Lamet made Colorado's Opening Day roster, posting a 1-4 record with an 11.57 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 16 games (four starts) and 25.2 IP. He also made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque after sustaining a lower back injury in early May. He signed a minor league contract with Boston after being released by the Rockies in June and made five appearances (four starts) for Triple-A Worcester and one with Boston before being DFA'd...He made his ML debut with San Diego May 25, 2017 at New York (NL), earning the win after allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts over 5.0 IP...He originally signed with San Diego as a free agent in 2014...Lamet last pitched against the Bees during the 2017 season while with the El Paso Chihuahuas - his lone career appearance against Salt Lake.

Against the Bees: 2024: 0-1 2023: 4-7 All-time: 71-67 At OKC: 38-31 OKC and the Bees are playing their first of two series during the 2024 season. This is the lone series the teams will play in Oklahoma City as well as in the first half of the season as the teams will close out the 2024 schedule against one another at Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22...Salt Lake won last season's series between the teams, 7-4, and won five of the final seven games including four of the six games in an August series in Salt Lake...Last season marked the first time since 2013 that OKC lost a season series to the Bees. OKC had gone 7-0-1 in season series against Salt Lake until 2023...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 11 games against Salt Lake last season, while Ryan Ward paced OKC with three homers and Michael Busch had 10 RBI...Scoring in the season series ended up fairly even, with the Bees finishing with a 69-67 advantage in runs...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2025, the team owns a 32-22 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series....Salt Lake enters today having won six of the last eight meetings overall as well as four of the last five games in OKC.

The Warden: Reigning PCL Player of the Week Ryan Ward hit his third home run in two games and sixth home run in six games. During the six-game run, Ward is 10-for-23 (.435) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI...Since April 23, Ward's six homers and 12 RBI are the most in Triple-A...Overall this season, his 11 homers and 30 RBI are second-most in the PCL, while his 18 extra-base hits are tied for first and his .680 SLG is third...Eighteen of his first 25 hits of 2024 have gone for extra bases...Ward has 10 homers in his last 18 games and nine homers in his last 14 games...He became the first OKC player of the season to be named PCL Player of the Week Monday, receiving the honor for April 22-28 after going 9-for-19 with five homers, a double, 11 RBI and eight runs scored in five games. This was his fourth career Player of the Week Award, but first since Aug. 7, 2022 with Double-A Tulsa...Ward led OKC with 95 RBI last season - finishing with the fourth-most RBI in the PCL - but he did not collect his 30th RBI until May 19, 2023. Ward hit 21 homers last year, but his 11th did not occur until July 20.

Dinger Details: Oklahoma City has now homered in season-high seven consecutive games, with 17 home runs during the span. The stretch is OKC's longest span of consecutive games with a homer since a nine-game stretch from July 8-21, 2023 during which the team hit 12 home runs...Oklahoma City's 33 home runs since April 12 (16 games) are the most in the Minors and OKC has hit at least two home runs in 11 of the last 16 games, including six games with three or more homers...OKC's 44 total home runs this season lead the PCL and are second-most in Triple-A (Norfolk - 55)...Last night was the third straight home game in which OKC did not allow a home run and OKC has allowed 26 total homers this season - tied for fewest in the league with Sacramento. And in 13 home games, OKC has allowed only seven home runs.

Close Calls: Last night was the second straight game and third time in the last four games decided by two runs or less. Overall this season, 19 of OKC's 28 games (68 percent) have been decided by two runs or less and OKC is now 10-9 in those games. Also, 11 of OKC's first 13 home games have been decided by two runs or less and OKC is 6-5 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in those games...Last night marked OKC's 11th one-run game of the season, which is tied for most in the PCL along with Sacramento and Salt Lake. OKC is now 5-6 in those games and six of their 12 losses overall this season have by just one run.

Return from the Moon: After scoring a combined 73 runs over the previous seven games, and scoring at least five runs per game, Oklahoma City was held to two runs last night for the team's lowest run total since a 3-1 loss to Sacramento April 20 in OKC. Last night was the fifth time this season OKC was held to two runs or less in a game...OKC was also held to five hits Tuesday, marking just the third time this season OKC tallied five hits or less...Entering the Salt Lake series, OKC had reached double-digit hits in six straight games and totalled 86 hits during their road trip in Albuquerque, batting .357 (86x241) during the series. And after tallying 46 extra-base hits across six games in Albuquerque, OKC had just one extra-base hit last night...Overall this season, OKC's 285 total hits are most in Triple-A, while the team's .289 batting average and 187 runs scored rank second in Triple-A behind Reno's .292 AVG and Sugar Land's 207 runs...OKC finished April batting .295 as a team (25 games). It's the team's highest monthly batting average since hitting .298 in July 2019.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney drew his league-leading 25th walk of the season yesterday and has now reached base in all 27 games he has played in this season. His on-base streak is the longest on-base streak to start the season in all of Triple-A. He is the first OKC player with an on-base streak of at least 27 games since last season's PCL MVP Michael Busch, who reached base in 39 straight games June 30-Aug. 16, 2023. Sweeney's streak is also a career-high as his previous career high was a 20-game streak June 25-July 26, 2022 with High-A Hudson Valley...He has been held without a hit each of the last two games, snapping his season-best eight-game hitting streak (16x35). This is just the second time this season Sweeney has been held without a hit in consecutive games after he went hitless in his first two games of the season March 29-30...Sweeney's 23 runs scored are tied for fourth-most in the league while his .427 OBP ranks sixth.

Edge of Seventeen: Jonathan Araúz was held 0-for-4 last night to end his career-best 17-game hitting streak. During the streak, which was the longest in Triple-A this season, Araúz went 22-for-70 (.314) with 11 extra-base hits and 13 runs scored...He hit nine doubles during the streak and is tied for the OKC team lead in doubles...His previous career-high 14-game hitting streak came with High-A Fayetteville May 17-31, 2019 - the longest hitting streak in the Carolina League that season.

Muy Miggy: Miguel Vargas finished 1-for-3 with a walk last night, batting in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. Vargas extended his hitting streak to eight games - the longest current hitting streak by an OKC player - and is 14-for-33 (.424) during the streak with eight extra-base hits and 11 runs scored. The current hitting streak ties his longest hitting streak with OKC from the 2023 season when he hit safely in eight games July 25-Aug. 2. During the 2022 season, Vargas had six hitting streaks of at least eight games in length with Oklahoma City...Vargas ranks third in the PCL with a 1.053 OPS this season and checks in at fifth with a .438 OBP.

New Rule of Three: With last night's loss, OKC dropped to 7-4 in games in which the team allows three or fewer runs, including losses in three of the last four instances, as OKC has already surpassed the number of losses the team did all of last season (49-3)...Going back the 2022 season, OKC had won 53 of 55 games when allowing three runs or less until final regular season game of 2023, and starting with last year's regular season finale, is 7-5 in such games since.

Around the Horn: Oklahoma City pitchers did not allow a walk for the third time this season and for the third time in the last nine games...Drew Avans is on a seven-game hitting streak (11x32) and leads OKC with 32 hits, 28 runs scored and seven stolen bases...OKC finished April with a 15-10 record, recording a winning record in April for the 19th time in 25 seasons during the Bricktown era (none in 2021)...Last night OKC went 1-for-19 with runners on base and 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Over the last four games, the team is 7-for-34 (.206) with RISP...OKC is 2-0 in games with local start times of 11:05 a.m. so far this season - winning, 4-3, against Sacramento in OKC April 17 and winning, 21-9, in Albuquerque April 25.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.