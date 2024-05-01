Ornelas Sends Baseball into Orbit, Express Beat Isotopes 3-2

May 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (14-14) collected a one-run win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (8-20) on Wednesday night by a final score of 3-2 at Isotopes Park.

Express reliever LHP Blake Taylor (1-1, 4.91) picked up the win after throwing a scoreless seventh inning with one hit. Isotopes reliever RHP John Curtiss (0-4, 8.79) earned the loss after allowing three runs in 1.0 inning with two hits and one walk. Round Rock RHP Aidan Anderson took home the save with 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen.

Along the Train Tracks:

* Albuquerque scored the first run of the night in the fifth inning. With two outs and C Drew Romo on third base, and 1B Grant Lavigne on first base, LF Jimmy Herron blooped an infield single just in front of 2B Jonathan Ornelas. Romo scored from third base on the soft contact to make it 1-0. * Isotopes CF Sam Hilliard belted a solo homer in the sixth inning and extended the lead to 2-0 for the home team. * The Express broke through in the eighth inning. LF Trevor Hauver walked with one out and 3B Dustin Harris singled with two outs to put runners on first and second base. SS Jonathan Ornelas came up and belted a three-run homer and Round Rock took a 3-2 lead. RHP Aidan Anderson dealt 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball to secure the save and get the E-Train a one-run victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

* Express 2B Jonathan Ornelas finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a run scored and a walk. The home run for Ornelas was his first since March 30. It traveled 408 feet out to left field and left the bat at 101.3 miles per hour. * Round Rock RHP Aidan Anderson went 2.0 innings and did not allow a run. He surrendered one hit with two strikeouts en route to his first Triple-A save. Since Anderson was added to the Express roster from Double-A Frisco last week, the righty has not allowed a run in 5.0 innings of work and he has seven strikeouts. He has a win and a save in his first two appearances.

Next up: The Express and Isotopes return tomorrow for a Wednesday day game at Isotopes Park. Express RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 2.66) is set to take the mound against Isotopes RHP Peyton Battenfield (0-0, 12.00). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT.

