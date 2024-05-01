Bees Go Quiet in Matinee Loss to Oklahoma City

The Salt Lake Bees came up short in their matinee game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club on Wednesday, falling by a final score of 9-3 after failing to sustain any significant rallies at the plate all afternoon long.

The Bees had no issues getting guys in good spots on the bases thanks to a season-high six steals against the pitcher-catcher duo of Dinelson Lamet and Chris Okey, but where they faltered was getting the big hits when things were all set up for them. Salt Lake went 1-for-10 with men in scoring position on the day and left 10 runners on base in total, with the lone hit coming off the bat of Hunter Dozier in the eighth inning when the deficit was already sitting at eight. The team failed to do real damage in the box either, with none of its six hits of the day going for extra bases.

As for the pitching side of things, Salt Lake's shorthanded staff could not keep their opponents off the scoreboard in the early goings. Oklahoma City scored all eight of its runs in the first five innings of the game, with the capper being a four spot in the fifth that effectively put the game out of reach. The trio of Ryan Miller, Tyler Thomas and Hans Crouse did their part to keep the Bees in it, allowing just two runs (one earned) on three hits over six combined innings while striking out nine, but the damage done by OKC in the middle of the game proved to be too much to overcome.

The Bees will now try to bounce back in the third game of their series against Oklahoma City on Thursday, with righty Zach Plesac getting the ball opposite Elieser Hernández for a 6:05 p.m. start.

