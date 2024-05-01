Micheladas Offense Ignites in the Desert with 10-6 Win Over the Reyes de Plata

May 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Summerlin, Nev. - Behind a six-run second inning that sent 10 men to the plate, the Micheladas de Reno (13-14) captured a 10-6 victory over the Reyes de Plata (12-15) in the series opener Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

With the win, the Aces snapped a four-game losing streak. Through three games against their Silver State rivals, Reno has outscored Las Vegas 29-10.

Two-run doubles by Jose Herrera and Adrian Del Castillo highlighted the Aces' critical second inning scoring spree, as the club drove in all six runs with two outs in the frame.

Kyle Garlick, Albert Almora, Jr., and Sergio Alcantara each had multi-hit games, and Reno tallied 11 base hits in the win.

Almora's base knocks extended his team-leading, active hitting streak to nine games.

Ian Clarkin (1-0) earned his first win as a member of the Reno Aces as the southpaw tossed two scoreless innings and kept the Reyes de Plata off balance without a hit, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Due to a rainout in the season's opening series, the Reno Aces and Las Vegas Aviators will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1st. Game one's first pitch is set for 5:10 PM.

Aces Notables

* Kyle Garlick: 2-for-5, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 R. * Albert Almora, Jr.: 2-for-4, 2 R. * Ian Clarkin: (W, 1-0), 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K's.

At the conclusion of this series in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin their May home schedule with a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 7th, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2024

