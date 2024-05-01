Tacoma Drops Second Straight

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (17-12) dropped their second straight game to the Sacramento River Cats (19-10) by a score of 6-3, Wednesday at Sutter Health Park.

Neither team scored until the fifth inning, as Levi Stoudt and Mason Black battled pitch-for-pitch. Black spun four innings of scoreless ball, allowing three walks while striking out four, lowering his ERA on the year to 1.01.

As soon as the River Cats went to their bullpen, Tacoma got on the board, as Blake Hunt used a sacrifice fly to score Samad Taylor and take a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Rainiers, Sacramento also pushed runs across in their half of the fifth.

The River Cats scored four runs on a sacrifice fly followed by singles from Casey Schmitt and Marco Luciano. Trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning, Jason Vosler hit an RBI single to make it 4-2, but Sacramento wasn't done.

Blake Sabol gave the River Cats two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth with one swing of the bat, hitting his first home run of the year to make it 6-2. Tacoma brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth and scored one, but it wasn't enough, as they dropped their second straight game.

POSTGAME NOTES: After five hits in game one last night, Tacoma was held to just five hits again today. They recorded 26 hits in their final two games against El Paso entering this series. Levi Stoudt walked five batters, including three in Sacramento's four-run third inning. His five walks are the most all season for any Rainiers' pitcher in a single game.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma .

