Isotopes Fall in Series Opener, 12-4

April 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The Chihuahuas plated eight runs in the third frame while the Isotopes issued 11 walks on the night to propel El Paso to a 12-4 victory in the series opener Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the club has lost 11 of its last 13 contests.

-The Chihuahuas have won three of the first four games of the season series. Albuquerque has lost two-straight to El Paso for the first time since losing 11-straight from Aug. 2- Sept. 10, 2022 (five in El Paso and six in Albuquerque).

-Julio Carreras swatted his third triple on the year and the Isotopes Triple-A-leading 12th of 2024. The club has a three-bagger in eight of 16 games.

-Albuquerque relented eight runs in the third frame, the third time in 2024 the club has surrendered eight-plus runs in an inning and second time to El Paso (last: eight, March 31, series finale).

-The Isotopes have conceded double-digit runs in seven contents this year and in six of their last eight games (95 runs during span).

-Albuquerque's first six losses of the year were all by either one or two runs. Over their last seven defeats, the Isotopes have lost by eight-plus runs in five of those contests.

-Albuquerque issued 11 walks on the evening, the second-most allowed this year (most: franchise record 14, April 9 vs. Sugar Land).

-The Isotopes pitching staff has allowed a dinger in six-straight contests (15 during span). It's the longest such streak since relenting a clout in nine-straight from Sept. 1-10, 2023.

-Albuquerque committed two errors in the contest, the club's sixth game with multiple miscues in a contest. The Isotopes' 19 errors on the season are the most in Triple-A.

-The Isotopes fall to 0-4 in series openers.

-Of the six batted balls registered at 100 MPH-plus, the Isotopes recorded four of them. Aaron Schunk connected on the second-hardest hit ball of the night: 104.2 MPH lineout.

Greg Jones tallied two exit velocities over 100-MPH: 102.5 MPH (lineout) and 101.5 MPH (single).

-Sean Bouchard belted his first homer of the season in the opening frame. It was also his first extra-base hit since a double on April 6 at Oklahoma City.

-Jordan Beck drove in a run on a sac fly, his third-straight game with an RBI, a season-high streak.

-Drew Romo extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single. During the span, he is slashing .393/.393/.429 with a double and three RBI.

-Aaron Schunk extended his hitting streak to five games with an RBI single. Over the streak, he is slashing .300/.391/.400 with two doubles, five RBI and two walks.

-Riley Pint fanned three over 2.0 innings, his fourth game with at least three punchouts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for the game two tomorrow at 12:05 pm MT at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is expected to send left-hander Josh Rogers to the hill while El Paso is slated to start Ryan Carpenter.

